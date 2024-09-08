Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,292,000 after purchasing an additional 481,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,992 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,085,000 after buying an additional 1,800,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,050,000 after buying an additional 1,856,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

