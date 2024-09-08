Lynch & Associates IN Has $306,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,048,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $876.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $857.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $918.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $828.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

