Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,275 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,771,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7,577.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 629,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after buying an additional 621,418 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 866.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 155,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 139,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.15 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

