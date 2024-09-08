Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,627 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.