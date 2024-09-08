MagnetGold Price Hits $0.0397 on Top Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $1,283.01 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

