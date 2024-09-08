MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $227.60 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

