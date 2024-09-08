MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,705 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,984,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $197.45 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

