MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

