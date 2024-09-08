Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Morton Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 73.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 20,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 129.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $227.85. 1,657,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

