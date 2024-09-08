McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $289.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.67.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

