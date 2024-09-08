MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Financial Contrast

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 19.32% 13.67% 6.97% MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and MDB Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 6 2 0 2.25 MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than MDB Capital.

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MDB Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and MDB Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.45 $44.34 million $1.10 9.47 MDB Capital $1.30 million 266.95 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats MDB Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

