MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 169.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total transaction of $872,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,048,394.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $8,063,279. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $281.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

