Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,893,000 after purchasing an additional 118,106 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after buying an additional 41,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,464.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of UFPT stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.24. 51,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,171. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $341.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $44,696,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

