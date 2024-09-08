Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,337 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 290.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. 1,013,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,394. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

