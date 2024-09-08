Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 6,340 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 3.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 163,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,105,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,310. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

