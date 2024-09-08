Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRT.UN opened at C$5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.35. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.74.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,516.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $392,692. Corporate insiders own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

