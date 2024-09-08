Morton Community Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Morton Community Bank lowered its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DT Midstream by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

NYSE DTM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,559. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

