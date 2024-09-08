Morton Community Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Morton Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Morton Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morton Community Bank owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,788,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 988.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 432,252 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,103,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,361. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

