Morton Community Bank Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Morton Community Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.62. 9,864,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,891. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

