Morton Community Bank Purchases 14,670 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Morton Community Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Morton Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,330 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 570,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,786. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

