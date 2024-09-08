Morton Community Bank Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morton Community Bank increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after acquiring an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.11. 2,582,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.