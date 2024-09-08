Mount Lucas Management LP Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up about 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.25. 3,980,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,938. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

