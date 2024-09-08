Mount Lucas Management LP Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Loews makes up 2.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. Loews Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.