Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $2.32 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,510,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

FANG stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,718. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.