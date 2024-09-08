Mount Lucas Management LP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,145,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9,744.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 461,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 456,324 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.95. 6,965,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,399. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

