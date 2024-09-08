Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,332 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GREK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 90,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GREK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 32,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

