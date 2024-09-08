Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 174,914 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 174,914 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of F traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 47,508,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,311,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

