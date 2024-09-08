Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 223 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,329,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,397,000 after acquiring an additional 253,373 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,004,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,319,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $108.10. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $113.06.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

