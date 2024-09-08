Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 2,333 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.06. 887,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $27.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

