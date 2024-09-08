Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 4,539 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 1.16% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 369,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

