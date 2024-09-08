Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. T-Mobile US makes up 0.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,336,950 shares of company stock valued at $239,882,745 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $4.18 on Friday, reaching $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,616. The company has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

