MRA Advisory Group Acquires 1,293 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

