MRA Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MRA Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.