MRA Advisory Group Has $510,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

ABBV opened at $193.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $341.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

