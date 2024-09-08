MRA Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises 1.1% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $30.41 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

