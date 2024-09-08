Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.3% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $659.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The company has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.