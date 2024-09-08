Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd Sells 6,347 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.5% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 247.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,287,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 28.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $615.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $638.42 and a 200-day moving average of $632.34. The company has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,308 shares of company stock valued at $67,651,926. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

