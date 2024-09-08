Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $362.11 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $362.11 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,948.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.96 or 0.00557186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00111133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00312280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00032720 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00080910 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,614,974,541 coins and its circulating supply is 44,899,341,398 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.