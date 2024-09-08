New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.