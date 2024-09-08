New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases Shares of 4,200 AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1,164.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AppFolio by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $222.92 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.84.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total transaction of $46,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.52, for a total value of $46,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,624 shares of company stock worth $22,310,152 in the last 90 days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

