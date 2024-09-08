Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Shares Up 1.5%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

