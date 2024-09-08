NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Shares Down 5.1%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.63 and last traded at C$18.63. 6,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 39,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.63.

NEXON Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.98.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

