NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Raised by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,923 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,239 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

NEP stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.96%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.