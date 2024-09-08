NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,752 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 160,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

