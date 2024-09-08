Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $742,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NUBD opened at $22.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.