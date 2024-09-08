NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NXG opened at $40.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $43.65.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
