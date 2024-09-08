NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008751 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,939.44 or 0.99953382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007872 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

