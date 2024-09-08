Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 13,627 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. American International Group comprises about 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $746,005,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AIG traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,205,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

