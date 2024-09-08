Oasis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.08 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $351.91 million and $8.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,274.10 or 0.04195651 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00041764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05029849 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,769,899.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.