Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Kevin Withington Sells 137,931 Shares

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington sold 137,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £20,689.65 ($27,205.33).
Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance
Shares of LON ONDO opened at GBX 14.63 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.88. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -365.63 and a beta of 0.85.
About Ondo InsurTech
